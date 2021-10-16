Lea Michele is giving us a new glimpse of her baby boy, Ever.

The actress and singer, 35, posted a teaser video for her new album, “Forever: A Lullaby Album”, on Thursday, showing her and Ever, who turned one on August 20, putting on some records.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Michele discussed the story behind “Forever.” “Every song that I picked for this album’ Forever’ was either a song that I sang during my pregnancy or to my son once he was born,” Michele said. “‘Oh, What a World’ was the first song that I played in my car moments after leaving the doctor when I found out that I was pregnant. ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Here Comes the Sun’ were two songs that my husband [Zandy Reich] and I played as we drove to the hospital the day he was born.”

She continued, “And ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ is one of my favorite songs that I sing to Ever now. So each one of these songs brings back its own set of memories for me. Whether it was a challenging moment in my pregnancy that music helped me get through or a beautiful moment looking into the eyes of my son for the first time, music has always helped heal me in my life and brought me joy and I hope this album does the same for everyone.”

Given that context, it’s easy to understand where the album got its name–“Forever,” or ‘For Ever.’

Michele’s album is available to pre-save now and will be released on November 5.