Ryan Reynolds is taking a step back from the movie business for the time being.

The “Free Man” star, 44, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday celebrating the end of filming for his new movie, “Spirited.”

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.”

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…”

The actor went on to say this is a “perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.” He continued, “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

“These days, kindness matters as much as talent,” he wrote. “I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

“Spirited” is a modern day movie musical re-imagining of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Reynolds plays Ebenezer Scrooge and Ferrell stars opposite him as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Though Reynolds didn’t explain why he’s taking a break, it seems worth considering that “A Christmas Carol” is about a man that gets to see all he missed in his life by prioritizing profits and career.

Reynolds’ wife, actress Blake Lively, famously known for consistently ribbing him on social media, commented on the post, “Michael Caine did it first.” Lively is referencing a recent rumour that Caine was retiring — a rumour that was later shot down by his reps.

“Spirited” is being distributed by Apple TV+.