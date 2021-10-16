Angelina Jolie has big ambitions for her new book.

The actress and activist, 46, recently published, “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” in partnership with Amnesty International and British human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren, one of the original drafters of the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In a moving Instagram post uploaded on Sunday, Jolie described the kind of impact she hopes the book will have.

“I’m so inspired by young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights,” she said. “From protecting the environment to fighting inequality and discrimination, they are stepping in to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do. And in refugee camps and conflict areas globally, children are bearing the burden of the consequences of those bad decisions.”

“When children and young people have the agency, power and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve a more equal society,” she added.

“That is the message of our new book, Know Your Rights and Claim them, which was written in consultation with young activists around the world – and is for them, and all the many young people fighting for their rights globally.”

Jolie has been a passionate human rights activist since the early 2000s. In 2012, she was named a Special Envoy to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

“Know Your Rights” was published in the U.K. in September and was released in North America earlier this month.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Jolie said she hoped that book would provide young people the tools to “fight back” for their rights.

“So many children are in harm’s way across the world and we’re simply not doing enough,” Jolie said. “These are their rights, decided years ago based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults.”