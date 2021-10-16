Nearly a year after it was announced that there would be a third “Wonder Woman” movie, director Patty Jenkins and the original Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, confirmed the project is still very much alive.

The duo spoke at the DC FanDome event on Saturday, addressing fans who are eager for the franchise’s ‘threequel.’

RELATED: Gal Gadot And Lynda Carter Share Their Experiences Of Playing Wonder Woman

“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said, per Deadline. “Gal [Gadot], who’s so bummed not to be here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all, three, very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.”

“Wonder Woman 3 is coming,” Carter exclaimed, prompting Jenkins to chime in, saying, “sure is.”

Carter, who played Diana Prince in the 1970s TV series, is expected to return in the third film after appearing as Amazonian warrior Asteria in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

RELATED: Warner Bros. Announces ‘Wonder Woman 3’ As New ‘1984’ Sequel Rakes In $85M Worldwide

“Who would’ve thought in my life, in this time in my life, that this gift would just present itself to me,” Carter said during Saturday’s event. “And that’s so cool and that’s what I’m hoping for all of the fans of Wonder Woman and all of the fans to know that you’re life is full of surprises and the Wonder Woman in you is alive and well.”

No other details about the movie, include a release date, were revealed during the dynamic duo’s chat.

You can watch the full stream of DC’s FanDome event below. Scroll to the 3:08:20 to hear Jenkins and Carter’s conversation.