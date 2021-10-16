Click to share this via email

Jimmie Allen is a proud papa once again.

The country music star, 36, has welcomed his second daughter with wife Alexis, 25, according to PEOPLE. The couple reportedly named their little girl Zara James.

Allen and Gale’s other daughter, Naomi Bettie, is 19 months old. Allen also has a son from a previous relationship, Aadyn, who is 7.

“Everyone is doing great,” a source told PEOPLE on Saturday.

The happy news came just hours after Allen announced that his Saturday night concert in Forest City, North Carolina had to be rescheduled due to a “family emergency.”

The singer posted the update on his Instagram Story, adding, “It’s currently being rescheduled. See y’all soon.”

Hours after that, Allen posted a baby emoji on his Instagram Story and on Twitter, all but confirming the birth and prompting many to offer their congratulations.

Alexis also posted an update early on Saturday, a photo of her in a hospital bed making a peace sign.

Allen and Gale announced the pregnancy in June.