Rami Malek made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend, and one sketch found him facing off against cast member Pete Davidson as they delivered hilarious impersonations of each other.

In the sketch, Malek and the “SNL” cast play various celebrities in the spoof game show “Celeb School”, with Kenan Thompson’s host quizzing a collection of celebrities.

These include Melissa Villaseñor as former “SNL” star Kristen Wiig, Chloe Fineman as Jennifer Coolidge, Mikey Day as John Oliver, Bowen Yang as George Takei (poking fun at his latest spat with “Star Trek” nemesis William Shatner), Chris Redd as Lil’ Wayne and James Austin Johnson as Adam Driver.

Rounding out the roster are Malek impersonating Davdison, and Davidson portraying Malek.

“What up? Yo — do I have to sit next to Rami Malek?” Malek-as-Davidson complains. “I mean, his eyes are freaking me out. Like, dude, stop staring at me.”

Let's meet our celeb students! pic.twitter.com/BN37d8OClD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2021

Throughout the sketch, in fact, Malek’s Davidson continues to be distracted by Davidson-as-Malek’s eyes. “It’s like the soul of a Victorian child is trapped in his eyes,” Malek-as-Davidson quips.

Here’s what viewers have been saying about the duo’s uncanny impressions of each other.

Freaky Saturday as Rami Malek & Pete Davidson switch personality 🤣🤣🤣🤣Damn Funny #SNL pic.twitter.com/X54QWC2XmV — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) October 17, 2021

Rami Malek is enjoying the hell out of playing Pete Davidson on SNL. pic.twitter.com/jHgLXiueAY — Breanna Drennan (@goodgrlbreabrea) October 17, 2021

Pete Davidson and Rami Malek… THIS IS THE BEST #SNL pic.twitter.com/smh3TQ5uvR — Nicole Rovine (@nicolerovine) October 17, 2021

Rami Malek playing Pete Davidson is perfect #SNL pic.twitter.com/c2XSfb61Hg — Lee (I've Always Been a Vampire) Travis (@LeeTravis_) October 17, 2021

rami malek is pete davidson and pete davidson is rami malek. WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. #SNL pic.twitter.com/IwOiRnWs79 — 💭 (@petecomfort) October 17, 2021

wait Rami Malek isn't Pete Davidson? — Vaxxion Park (J. Minus) (@DonCoyote) October 17, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.