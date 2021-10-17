With the third season of “Succession” returning on Sunday, Oct. 17, star Sarah Snook covers the latest issue of Town & Country, discussing her role as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy on the critically acclaimed HBO hit.

In the accompanying interview, the Australian actress reveals why she initially turned down the role of Shiv, and how the pandemic led her to fall in love and get married to actor Dave Lawson.

In retrospect, she explained, turning down the role of Shiv ironically “felt like my first step toward Shiv,” admitting she didn’t feel she was right to play an American heiress. Meanwhile, her management team felt the offer was too low, which led to a far-better renegotiated offer.

Vein Tran/Town & Country

Even after she was cast, she admitted, she “felt like this Antipodean bargaining chip that they were going to use to get a better person” for the role; it wasn’t until they were halfway through shooting the first season that she realized the role was hers, since it would be too expensive to reshoot everything with a different actress.

However, she eventually realized her hesitancy toward playing Shiv actually worked to her advantage. “There’s a taciturn nature to Shiv where she will observe and sit back, and part of that was just me going, ‘Well, I don’t have the confidence to improv in an American accent right now, so I’ll just stand and watch and have an opinion, but not say it out loud.’ That fit Shiv,” Snook explained.

Snook also opens up about her recent marriage, and how quarantining with a group of friends during the pandemic set her and Lawson on their path to matrimony.

“We’re in that very fortunate and strange position to be like,‘ Well, f**k this pandemic,’ but also we wouldn’t have had this relationship if it never happened,” she said.

The entire interview appears in the November 2021 issue of Town & Country, available on newsstands Oct. 26.