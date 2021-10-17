“Supergirl” is approaching the end of its six-season run, and ahead of the upcoming series finale — airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 on Showcase — Melissa Benoist was joined by stars from across all six seasons of the show at Saturday’s DC FanDome.

Along with Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, Chris Wood, Peta Sergeant and Jesse Rath (wearing his blonde wig and green Brainac face makeup) came together for a special panel that looked back on their most memorable moments, from flying rigs to fan encounters, and Kryptonians to karaoke.

In one segment, the actors single out their favourite scenes, with Rath pointing to the scene when “Staz and Melissa do karaoke and sing [Toto’s] ‘Africa’. I think it’s magical, and I watch in on repeat, I love it so much.”

According to Benoist, her favourite scene comes from her favourite episode.

“And it was Slaver’s Moon, and in the quarry, it was pouring rain… it was [guest director] Kevin Smith’s first episode, and he ordered, like, a bacon truck, so all of us were just eating bacon-wrapped bacon bread with, like, cheese and bacon,” she recalled of shooting the scene.

The entire conversation can be seen in the video above.