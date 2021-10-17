Click to share this via email

It was only a matter of time before Netflix phenom “Squid Game” received the “Saturday Night Live” treatment, and it finally happened in the Oct. 16 episode featuring host Rami Malek.

The filmed sketch begins as a music video, with Malek and “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson as cowboy hat-wearing country singers, lamenting being flat broke.

“My ex-wife hates me, even had to sell my puppy,” sings Malek, set to the Branchez and Big Wet country spoof “Turn Up on the Weekend”.

Davidson then takes the next verse, crooning, “Yes I’m broke and it’s a damn shame, guess I gotta play the Squid Game.”

From there, the two are transported into the midst of the South Korean thriller that has become Netflix biggest series ever, about a group of deeply indebted people playing a series of lethal games that will win them millions if they win, and see them brutally murdered if they lose.

“There’s a robot girl who caught me running, better duck behind the nearest guy,” Davidson sings, ducking behind another player (Chris Redd), who is immediately shot.

Finally one of them winds up victorious — by killing the other one. “Forty-five billion won, that’s a whole lotta money,” sings the winner. “At least I think it is, I’m confused by the currency.”)

guess I gotta play the squid game pic.twitter.com/q7vmm55GJX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.