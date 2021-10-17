Sarah Snook is refusing to bow down to Hollywood’s problematic perception of beauty.

The “Succession” star spoke out about unrealistic beauty standards in the film and TV industry while starring in Vogue Australia’s latest issue.

“I mean, every time you get a role, you’re like: ‘Oh, this one’s the one. I’m going to really work out and get fit and look like the movie star I would hope to become or have a career doing’,” said the 33-year-old actress.

She continued, “Can I really be f***ed subscribing to an unrealistic beauty standard that then perpetuates and makes more women unhappy because they feel like they can’t attain something that’s not actually realistic anyway?”

Snook also spoke about marrying Australian comedian Dave Lawson in February.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” she said.

“We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”