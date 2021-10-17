Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart

The album spent its first three weeks at No. 1 before being knocked off the top spot by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell, which debuted at No. 1 on the Oct. 9-dated chart.

The following week, Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) returned to No. 1 on the Oct. 16-dated chart.

The new Oct. 23-dated chart will be posted in full on on Oct. 19.

Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 1 after generating 743.7 million on-demand streams in the U.S.

With those numbers, the new record became the biggest week for any album in over a year, with the last being Taylor Swift’s Folklore at 846,000 units

Certified Lover Boy, which dropped Sept.3, also became Drizzy’s 10th No. 1, adding him to the shortlist of other artists with at least 10 number one albums in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles have the most with 19. They are followed by Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand (11 each), Drake, Eminem, Elvis Presley and Kanye West (10 each).

Drake first topped the Billboard 200 chart in July 2010, with Thank Me Later.