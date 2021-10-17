Kanye West’s live performances have been sporadic over the past few years, consisting mainly of his Sunday Service shows, since abruptly cancelling his Saint Pablo tour back in 2016.

However, West took to the stage in Venice, Italy over the weekend to make a rare onstage appearance.

As Rolling Stone reported, West — wearing a Halloween mask and an oversized suit jacket — took to the stage at the wedding reception for Tiffany & Co. executive Alexandre Arnault and bride Geralde Guyot, founder of D’Estree.

RELATED: Kanye West To Launch Donda Academy In California

Making his first live musical appearance since his most recent Sunday Service in March 2020, West reportedly performed a four-song set that included “Runaway” and “Flashing Lights”, in addition to two tracks from his new Donda album, “Come to Life” and “Believe What I Say”, during the reception, which was also attended by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Video of West’s performance later emerged on social media.

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021