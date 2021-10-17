Jon Stewart is explaining why he believes blaming Donald Trump for everything is a big mistake.

The comedian discussed the issue of political polarization in the U.S. during a new interview with CNN.

RELATED: First Look: Jon Stewart Returns To TV With New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Comedian Jon Stewart sounds a note of hope amid a divisive political landscape telling @jaketapper, “we still have time” to save US democracy. He adds, however, that we are seeing, "unfortunately, the messiness of democracy is oftentimes one of its greatest weak points.” pic.twitter.com/nFYfJlOHhI — CNN (@CNN) October 17, 2021

“I think we make a mistake focusing this all on Donald Trump as though he’s, I don’t know, Magneto and some incredible supervillain that has changed the very nature and temperature of the United States. He’s just been an effective vessel,” said Stewart.

“But again, he’s not singing new songs. He’s maybe singing them a little better than [the late Republican senator from Arizona, Barry] Goldwater, but I think it’s a mistake to focus it all on this one individual, and not to focus it more on the idea that power is its own reward whether it be in the financial industry or government,” he continued. “Power doesn’t cede itself, and unless we can figure out a better way to balance that power for workers and voters and different groups, we’ll be vulnerable.”

RELATED: ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Gets Official Premiere Date In New Teaser

Stewart added, “I don’t know that autocracy is purely the domain of Donald Trump. I think that we all have a bit of a tendency to grant amnesty to people that are doing things that we would prefer, even if that means that they’re slightly undemocratic.”

Stewart is currently promoting his new current affairs show on Apple TV+, “The Problem With Jon Stewart”.