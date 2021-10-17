Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez slammed Facebook for not doing more to tackle hate speech in a private email sent to executives at the company back in 2020.

The email was obtained by the Wall Street Journal as part of a new investigation into how Facebook uses AI to detect hate speech.

Gomez first reached out Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg after receiving a particularly hateful response to a post on Instagram.

Sandberg replied, claiming that Facebook’s AI detected 91 percent of posts that violated rules on hate speech.

In an Oct. 10 2020 email, Gomez wrote, “You refuse to even mention, let alone address, the problem Facebook has with white supremacists and bigots.”

The pop star also referenced Facebook groups which were “full of hate and lies that might lead to people being hurt or, even worse, killed.”

According to the WSJ, the company’s AI has trouble identifying the differences between harmful videos that include hateful content such as first-person shootings and car crashes.