Production on “America’s Got Talent” has been temporarily paused after a performer was injured during rehearsals for the show on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin underwent surgery following the horrifying incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday,” said an “AGT” spokesperson in a statement shared with ET Canada.

“In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date.”

The statement added, “The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

Jonathan Goodwin. Photo: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

“Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire,” TMZ reported, based on an account from a production source. “Two cars were suspended on either side of him .. swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the restraints and then fall on an air mattress, and avoid getting crushed by the cars as they swung in the air.”

However, the report added, “Something went terribly wrong, and the cars smashed together, sandwiching Goodwin in between them. The impact caused the cars to explode, erupting in a gigantic fireball. Goodwin fell to the ground and hit his head.”

Goodwin was airlifted to the hospital for surgery, where he was placed in the trauma unit.

Goodwin previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020.

According to an NBC release, the upcoming series will “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theatre stage.”