Award winning director Asif Kapadia believes that a third season of “Mindhunter” “might actually happen” if fans ask loudly enough.

The filmmaker helmed two episodes of the crime thriller series in season 1.

“Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter,” he wrote on Twitter.

The call came after Netflix teased a new project from director David Fincher, who served as executive producer on “Mindhunter”.

However, the new show turned out to be a docuseries of cinema essays titled “Voir”.

Fincher has previously shot down the possibility of a third season of “Mindhunter, telling Variety, “I don’t know if it makes sense to continue. It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”