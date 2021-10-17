Click to share this via email

Rami Malek is earning rave reviews thanks to his turn hosting the latest installment of “Saturday Night Live,” however, another star also has everyone talking.

Bowen Yang had audiences laughing out loud thanks to his portrayal of a “Proud, Gay Oompa-Loompa” during the Weekend Update segment of the show.

Talking Twonka on Update pic.twitter.com/DFFgA673Qr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2021

Colin Jost introduced the character on stage to talk about the first official set photo of Timothee Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka.

“Oh my God…. you just, um, outed me on national television,” said Yang.

“Now I guess I gotta call my parents. They live in Loompa-land. It’s not as progressive as here.”

The actor also commented on the Oompa-Loompas’ upcoming factory strike.

Yang claimed that Wonka doesn’t appreciate his workforce, adding, “we’re up all night rehearsing the little song and dance we do when a child dies!”

Elsewhere in the show, Malek and Pete Davidson impersonated each other in another hilarious sketch.