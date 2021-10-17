Channing Tatum is addressing Dave Chappelle’s controversial new Netflix special, in which the comedian makes anti-trans jokes.

Tatum took to Instagram Stories to make a statement about the situation on Sunday.

Photo: Instagram Stories @ChanningTatum

“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” he wrote. “I understand and hate that he has hurt so many people with things he has said.”

Tatum continued, “Any human can hurt someone (usually cause they’re hurt) but any human can heal and heal others just the same. This little piece healed me back in the day. I can’t forget that.”

The “Magic Mike” star’s post included a link to a speech that Chappelle made while accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center back in 2019.

“I was a soft kid,” says Chappelle in the video. “I was sensitive, I’d cry easy and I would be scared to fistfight. My mother used to tell me this thing… ’Son, sometimes you have to be a lion so you can be the lamb you really are.’ I talk this s**t like a lion. I’m not afraid of any of you. When it comes word to word, I will gab with the best of them, just so I can chill and be me.”

“And that’s why I love my art form, because I understand every practitioner of it. Whether I agree with them or not, I know where they’re coming from. They want to be heard. They’ve got something to say. There’s something they noticed. They just want to be understood. I loved this genre. It saved my life.”

Tatum emphasized that Chappelle’s work “does not excuse anything hurtful [though] to be clear.”