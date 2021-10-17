Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Will Smith is showcasing the results of his new fitness regime.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of himself hitting the gym hard.

RELATED: Disney Drops First Trailer For ‘Welcome To Earth’ Starring Will Smith

“And to think Sundays used to be for muffins 😂 #bestshapeofmylife,” wrote the “Aladdin”, who looked super ripped in the clip.

The video comes ahead of his forthcoming Youtube series titled “Best Shape of My Life”.

The 6-part doc will chronicle Smith’s health and wellness journey as he aims to lose the weight he gained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith Wasn’t The Only One Who Had An Extramarital Relationship

Smith took to Instagram to announce the new project back in May.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote at the time.

“I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works.”