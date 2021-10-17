Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged after the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to propose to his reality TV star love on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Make Their PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut At The 2021 MTV VMAs

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday night to confirm the news.

“Forever,” she wrote, while sharing photos from the scene of the proposal.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who have been longtime friends but were first romantically linked in January.

In August, Kardashian convinced Barker to fly on an airplane for the first time since his 2008 crash. They have since been to Mexico, Italy, and France.

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian Impersonates Sister Kourtney In ‘The People’s Kourt’ With Khloe And Kris Jenner

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” said Barker in a Nylon magazine profile. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

“Forever isn’t long enough,” he wrote while captioning a photo of them cozying up in front of the Eiffel Tower.