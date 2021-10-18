Melissa Joan Hart made history as she became the first celebrity to nab the $1 million grand prize on Sunday’s “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune”.

Hart played for the charity Youth Villages, which “provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioural problems.”

The “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” star was playing against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert.

Melissa Joan Hart on “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

“Vanna White’s face turned white,” Hart said of the hostess’ reaction to her win, according to USA Today. “Vanna looked at me and was like, ‘You got it! You got it!’ I hit the roof. She hit the roof.”

The actress added, “It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking; I rarely win game shows.”

Melissa Joan Hart on “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless — ABC/Eric McCandless

Hart is the first celeb to win and only the fourth contestant in franchise history.

“I would like to say witchcraft was involved,” Hart joked, referencing her hit show “Sabrina”, which recently turned 25.

“But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery. I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I’d close my eyes and say, ‘God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'”

Hart revealed how “my mom used to watch the show every night before dinner” and that she’d been playing the “Wheel of Fortune” app for weeks while putting her youngest son Tucker 9, to bed each night.

“I wasn’t going to go in there blind; I’m a prepared person,” she insisted.

She won after successfully guessing the answer to the winning bonus round puzzle: “Bran Muffins.”

Hart nabbed a total of $1.039,800 for her charity, with her also asking producers if she could take home the $1 million winner card as a souvenir.

“They had to ask the prop people, ‘Can we make more of these?'” Hart shared. “So not only did I win the million, I stole the million-dollar card.”