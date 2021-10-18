Jennifer Love Hewitt is taking a break from social media.

The actress, who welcomed her third child with husband Brian Hallisay in September, shared a selfie alongside a lengthy caption on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing how important it is to take time for yourself.

She stated that she was taking time out from socials for a week or two: “I need to reset. I need to take my scrolling time and make it active time. Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it.

“Social media makes me feel bad sometimes. Like I’m not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it. I only share this for that one person or maybe more today who need time.

“Just for them. And need to know it’s okay to take it. And in fact the taking of that time will make everything better. I promise. Sending love!”

Hewitt also wrote that her children had agreed to give up YouTube shows, as well, since she was giving up social media: “So one small miracle already, lol.”

The star’s post comes after Hewitt and Hallisay welcomed baby son Aidan James to the family last month.

The showbiz couple also share daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Hewitt and Hallisay got married in November 2013.