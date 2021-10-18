Kanye West has taken hiding his identity to new levels.
Fans would be forgiven for not recognizing the rap superstar as he went sightseeing in Italy on Sunday, wearing a creepy white mask over his head.
Giving off “Halloween” vibes, the rapper’s getup also included a black Balenciaga leather jacket, bag, black gloves, black jeans, and a pair of big black rain boots.
Though he may have been attempting to avoid attention, the outfit attracted onlookers and photographers.
West was in Italy for the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexander Arnault in Venice.
The 44-year-old rapper also treated guests at the wedding to a performance of “Flashing Lights”, “Runaway”, and “Believe What I Say”, the Daily Mail reported.