The mind behind “Sex and the City” has some criticism for the show.

Speaking to the New York Post, author Candace Bushnell, whose book became the basis of the iconic HBO series, shared that she doesn’t see the show as particularly feminist.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals December Premiere For ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel Series ‘And Just Like That…’

“I don’t look at the TV show the way other people look at it. I don’t parse every little bit. It’s a great show, it’s really funny. But there are fans who . . . it’s like, that show really guides them,” the 62-year-old said.

In the finale of the original “Sex and the City” series, which aired in 2004, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw ends up with Chris Noth’s Mr. Big.

“The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways,” Bushnell said. “We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less … when you have to rely on a man.”

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Reunites With ‘Sex And The City’ Costume Designer Patricia Field

She added, “The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”

“Sex and the City” was followed by two films, along with the prequel series “The Carrie Diaries”. A revival — “And Just Like That…” — is upcoming.