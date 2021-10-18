Olivia Jade is clearing up rumours.

Over the weekend, the YouTube star and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant took to her TikTok account to shut down speculation about her relationship with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The speculation heated up after another TikTok user shared the rumours about Jade and Chmerkovskiy, who is married to JoJo Siwa’s professional dance partner Jenna Johnson.

“Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” Jade said in the video. “First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumour; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.”

She added, “It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends.”

Jade also took the people spreading rumours to task: “I don’t know why everything has to be something, but I’ve already obviously seen a ton of negative comments. And I’d get it if it was true but it’s not, so let’s end this here and let’s f**king dance and have fun on this show. And not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. It’s not cool.”

Last week on “DWTS”, Jade and Chmerkovskiy scored 35 out of 40 with their Disney Heroes performance, tying with Siwa and Johnson.