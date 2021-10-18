David Duchovny really put in the hustle.

On the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the “X-Files” star confirms that before landing the iconic role of Fox Mulder, he auditioned for everything under the sun.

RELATED: David Duchovny Recalls The Time Scientologists Tried To Recruit Him At A Wedding

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You tried out for every male character of ‘Full House’,” DeGeneres says.

“Yeah, I tried out for ‘Full House’, for I think all three of them,” he says, joking, “and the little girls.”

Duchovny adds, “It was my first time out in L.A., and they brought me out for different shows, and I ended up with the ‘Full House’ stuff and they just kept on trying to plug me into different characters. And clearly I was wrong for every single one.”

RELATED: David Duchovny Is Still Open To More ‘X-Files’: ‘I Don’t Just Say No To Things Like That’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also on the show, DeGeneres gets Duchovny to play a game of “Two Lies and a Truth”, revealing a number of facts about himself.

For instance, he was a shoe model early in his career, and Prince Charles once asked him to explain what a “booty call” is.