Ronda Rousey is embracing all things motherhood.

In an Instagram post, just 22 days after welcoming daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne, the former UFC and WWE star, 34, is speaking out against the stigma surrounding breastfeeding in public.

Rousey shares La’akea with her husband Travis Browne. Browne is also dad to sons Keawe and Kaleo, who he shares with ex Erin Browne.

“Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gonna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii. And I was like, ‘Uhhh, same way I always do,’ 🤷🏼‍♀️” she captioned a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn. “Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public.”

“Motherhood’s some bada**, primal, beautiful s**t that shouldn’t be hidden,” she added. “It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive🤯.”

“It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about🤰🏼👩🏼‍🍼.”

The couple, who have been married since August 2017, have been documenting their time with little La’akea on Instagram since her birth.

Earlier this month, Rousey showed off her postpartum body.

“My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6-week checkup,” she captioned a mirror selfie. “Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle – it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress – but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity to start over and mould my body into its next phase.”

La’akea arrived on Sept. 27.