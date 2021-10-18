Rob Zombie is sharing a first look at the cast of “The Munsters” just in time for Halloween.

Jeff Daniel Phillips is set to star as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie will play Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck will take on the role of “The Count” Grandpa Munster in the upcoming flick.

Zombie shared a sneak peek snap, alongside the caption: “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!

“Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

“The Munsters”, a show about the daily life of a family of monsters, aired for over 70 episodes from 1964 to 1966. It also spawned a number of made-for-TV movies.

Several “Munsters” revivals have been attempted in the past: Seth Meyers in 2017 and 2012’s “Mockingbird Lane” from Bryan Fuller and Bryan Singer, which ended up being a Halloween special after the idea of a series was scrapped.

Zombie previously announced the new flick in June.

He posted: