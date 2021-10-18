Sarah Snook is a married woman.

The “Succession” star, 33, who covers the November issue of Vogue Australia, revealed she secretly tied the knot with fellow Australian, comedian Dave Lawson, earlier this year.

While detailing their private nuptials, she explained to the outlet, “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love.”

Adding, “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard.”

At the February ceremony, which took place at her home in Brooklyn, Snook wore a vintage velvet Chloé coat and Blundstones.

Her “Succession” co-star Ashley Zukerman was also in attendance.

“It’s been a ride,” Snook continued. “There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate. There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”

“Succession” is currently airing season three on HBO.