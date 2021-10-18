The end of her marriage was a matter of time for Adele.

Last week, Adele spoke with Heart Radio’s Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston and was asked about getting divorced from Simon Konecki.

“It was overdue,” Adele said, according to the Daily Mail. “It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn’t a given for everyone, I’m very aware of that.

“The more and more you put it off, the worse and worse it gets and I had been putting it off anyway for years before… now I am chilled as anything. So I’d say it’s worth it. Treading through all of that poo is worth it.”

Adele and Konecki were married in 2018, and filed for divorce in September 2019. The divorce was finalized earlier this year, in March. The singer is currently in a relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul.

About her upcoming album 30, the singer said that she has “done a lot of learning over the past few years, more than ever, and there is a reason I am one of the most complicated and complex people I’ve known in my life.

“And I feel like I’m a little bit closer to understanding why, so that’s what my side is. I have huge amount of feelings as well; it doesn’t mean they go away.”