The chilling new trailer for “The Lost Daughter” has been released.

The teaser features a star-studded cast including Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk and Paul Mescal.

It follows Colman’s character, Leda, who becomes consumed with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and her daughter as she watches them on an Italian beach.

“The Lost Daughter”. Credit: Netflix

A synopsis reads, “A college professor confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy.

“Her obsession with the woman and her daughter prompts memories of her early motherhood.”

Dakota Johnson in “The Lost Daughter”. Credit: Netflix

The eagerly anticipated movie, which is set to be released in select theatres and on Netflix December 31, has been directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, making it the actress’ directorial debut.

The flick recently premiered at the Venice, New York and London film festivals.