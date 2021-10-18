Click to share this via email

The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.

Check out the following new release dates:

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

“Untitled Indiana Jones” (Disney) previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 6/30/23

“The Marvels” (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

“Untitled Marvel” (Disney) previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/23