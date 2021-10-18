Click to share this via email

With enough cash, you could be living large like Kanye West.

The bachelor pad that West called home in the Hollywood Hills for almost 15 years is back on the market, listed at a cool $3.7 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Photo: Jack Spitser

The rapper moved into the beautiful home in 2003, just as he was emerging on the charts as one of the top solo artists and producers in the business.

He bought the pad at the time for $1.75 million.

Photo: Jack Spitser

The home features a sleek, modern aesthetic, with hardwood floors, high ceilings, views of the ocean and the city, a media room, primary suite and ensuite bedrooms.