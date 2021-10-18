If you haven’t watched “Halloween Kills” yet, read no further – this article contains major spoilers about the film’s ending.

The latest chapter in the “Halloween” saga comes to a thrilling and shocking conclusion. Judy Greer’s Karen – daughter of formidable would-be Michael Myers victim Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and mom to the franchise’s Allyson (Andi Matichak) – meets her untimely end as the final victim of the masked Myers’ murderous Halloween rampage in “Halloween Kills”.

But don’t feel too badly for Greer. She’s on board with Karen’s gruesome death.

In a new interview with Vulture, Greer says writer-director David Gordon Green warned her before he sent her the script.

“Someone’s gotta go, man! It’s not like it was a huge shock,” she shares. “I knew it wasn’t going to be Andi, so it was either me or Mom. They can’t kill Allyson because she’s the next generation of it, so I’m sort of caught in the middle. You cannot kill Jamie. And I would be pissed if they did because one of the things that I loved about our 2018 ‘Halloween’ was how front and center she was.”

“I wasn’t really shocked when he told me what the ending was, but of course I was super-bummed,” she explains. “Storytelling-wise, I think it’s the right thing. But I wanted to go and play with everyone because we have the most fun making these movies.”

Karen, who was introduced in 2018’s “Halloween”, succumbs to Myers’ in his childhood home, staring outside the very bedroom window he so frequently peered out of.

“I knew intellectually what I was doing. I knew that when people look out that window, they see the thing that Michael sees and then they understand,” she says. “What is the evil in me? What is the evil inside all of us? I personally think that’s the point of the white mask and this Michael character. It’s representing a blank screen to project your own fears onto, the evil that you feel is inside you, the things you’re afraid of out in the world. Michael is kind of an Everymonster instead of an Everyman.”

Greer is definitely cool with the way Karen meets her ending as well, calling it a “poetic” nod to “Psycho”.

“It was very meta upon meta because it was an homage to ‘Psycho‘, which we know stars our very own JLC’s mom,” she says. “And because the movie is so gruesome, they wanted to come up with something kind of beautiful and poetic. It’s more of a dance or an opera than you watching Michael pull out my organs. I just think that would have been a lot.”

With Karen’s shocking death in the film’s final moments, Greer says she wants the audience to feel “bummed” about it.

“I want the audience to be upset, but I want them to love the movie,” she says, adding, “I guess I would hope they’d have the same reaction I did, that it was the right thing to do. They have to embrace it and also be like, Nooooo!”

With “Halloween Kills” being the second film in a planned trilogy, Greer had to take action to not spoil the ending for horror fans scouring IMDb about 2022’s “Halloween Ends” for clues.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I started doing press for ‘Halloween Kills’ maybe a month or so ago,” she shares. “The first question anybody asked me about the movie was ‘You’re not listed in ‘Halloween Ends’.‘ So I called Universal, and I said, ‘Hey, y’all, I don’t care, but I just want to point out that, as we move forward, it might be a good idea to put this on IMDb.’ I’m only doing it because you journalists and horror fans are so smart. Because it was the first question anyone asked, I was like, We’re going to have an issue here. I hope I don’t get in trouble for saying that, but yes, I was worried about that.”