Michael J. Fox is doing everything he can to end the devastation of Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking with Variety, the actor is looking ahead to the gala celebrating 20 years of his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, happening on Saturday, Oct. 23.

RELATED: Michael J. Fox And Christopher Lloyd Have ‘Back To The Future’ Reunion In Another Set Of Wheels

The A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala will be hosted by Denis Leary in New York, with an all-star lineup including Mike Birbiglia, Michelle Buteau, Lisa Fischer, Brad Paisley and Sting.

“All I wanted to do was book that McDonalds commercial,” Fox says, looking back on the early days of his career. “I didn’t know I’d be trying to find a cure for Parkinson’s.”

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at the age of 29. Since launching his foundation, they have raised over $1 billion for research.

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Talks Busting Stereotypes With ‘Good Wife’ Role: ‘Handicapped People Can Be Jerks’

Over the years, the foundation has helped to develop a number of therapies to help people with Parkinson’s cope with the disease’s side effects.

“They are therapies that have made life a lot better for a lot of people,” Fox explains. “I enjoy life more. I’m more comfortable in my skin than I was 20 years ago. I can sit down and be calm. I couldn’t do that 25 years ago. That’s the medications, the drug cocktails and therapies that we’ve been a part of.”

At the same time, though Fox is committed to finding more than just effective therapies. He wants to find a cure.

“I just want to get this done,” the actor, now 60, says. “I’m committed to this. I won’t stop until it happens.”