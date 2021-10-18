Adele is coming to Global.

This fall, “Adele One Night Only”, a primetime special, will welcome back the superstar with an all-new concert performance.

Not only will fans be able to hear Adele’s new music from her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, before its release, but she will also perform some of her classics as well. 30 drops Nov. 19.

The special will be filmed in Los Angeles.

The special will also feature an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele’s first-ever televised conversation covering topics like the new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Adele, alongside Ben Winston, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor, serve as executive producers.

The two-hour event will air Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Global.

It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.