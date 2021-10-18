Scott Speedman is excited to become a father.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star opens up about becoming a parent on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and the host welcomes him with congratulations on expecting his first child any moment with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann.

“I know any day now,” Speedman says. “So I’m checking my phone all the time when I’m away and all that stuff.”

He adds, “We are doing it at home, we are going to try to do home birth for this one. So we had to go pick up the tub from who just happens to be our neighbour, we don’t know these people. I just knocked on the door and this guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff. It’s kind of a weird experience, I am not going to lie.”

Speedman also talks about starring in “Grey’s” and his reaction to the social media fervour when he checked social media after an episode aired.

“They warned me that the fans are quote, unquote passionate, I didn’t really know what that meant until the show premiered,” he says. “My girlfriend was showing me stuff on Twitter and it was all very positive and then I made the mistake of going over to the Instagram page for ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ I just decided to take a peek at the comments section and that was like Shelley Duvall in ‘The Shining’ finding Jack Nicholson’s writing, just it was like 12,000 comments of diatribes against me. All caps, NO, NO, NO. They are very passionate.”

