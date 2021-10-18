Click to share this via email

Sarah Levy is living in newlywed bliss after tying the knot with now-husband Graham Outerbridge over the weekend.

The “Schitt’s Creek” alum’s brother and co-star, Dan Levy, first shared the news on Instagram Monday, giving fans a sneak peek at Sarah’s big day.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair dancing at the reception, Dan revealed, “My sister got married this weekend.”

“This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor,” he added. “Love you, @sarahplevy.”

In her own post, Sarah shared a snap of a photo strip from the couple’s photo booth session.

“Bells are ringing,” she wrote, adding, “10.16.2021.”

Sarah and Outerbridge have been together since 2018. They went Instagram official that year after the actor/producer shared a photo of the pair on vacation in Bermuda.