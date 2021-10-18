Mel Gibson is heading to television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a brand new “John Wick” prequel series, from Starz and Lionsgate, titled “The Continental” will star Gibson.

The three-part series will be set 40 years before the events of the film series, which stars Keanu Reeves, at the titular hotel, a gathering place for international assassins.

Albert Hughes will serve as the director on the series, which will centre around the young version of Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the films, as he is pulled back into a world he thought he’d left behind and tries to seize control of the hotel.

While details of Gibson’s role are being kept under wraps, the outlet reports the actor will play a character named Cormac.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward will write the script and serve as showrunners. “John Wick” screenwriter Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelsk will be executive producers.

There is no premiere date as of yet.