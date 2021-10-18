Jessica Simpson was near losing her namesake brand but took control of the billion dollar empire earlier this year.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, which was the parent company of the Jessica Simpson Collection, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August so Jessica and mom Tina Simpson stepped in.

Having only a minority stake in the company, Jessica and Tina are now back with total ownership.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Is A ‘Happy Wife’ On Date Night With Husband Eric Johnson

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told Footwear News. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

Speaking to the outlet, Jessica knew it wouldn’t be easy but she vowed to “find the beautiful in the pain and find hope in the right now.”

“I have learned that if I am honest with myself and open with everyone else, I can be my strongest. I now lead with my mistakes and am more gentle with myself,” she said. “All I know to do is to keep going.”

Now a mom to three, Jessica knows her personal style has changed over the years.

“My personal style is a curtsy to all fashion because I love to go Americana with my denim, rock ’n’ roll with my tees, classic with a slip dress, grudge with my flannels, French with lace and booties, Italian with my corsets, Western with my boots, punk with my platforms and glam for a red carpet, but of course sneaking in a bit of leopard and embellishment in every look I can,” Jessica added. “I marry it all together. I just see it as me.”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Kids Pose For A Pic On Their First Day Of In-Person School In Over A Year

Sequential had purchased the majority of Jessica Simpson Collection from Vince Camuto’s Camuto Group in 2015 after his death.

Jessica took a moment to remember Camuto–“He was a legend and talent in so many ways, but for me, it was his vision and attention to detail that was most inspiring.”

“I think about his passion and endurance all the time. I miss Vince with all of my heart and was truly blessed by God to have the most wonderful mentor in him.”