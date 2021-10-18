Adele is putting her taste buds to the test.

The “Easy On Me” singer joined British Vogue to taste test some of Britain’s most famous dishes including trifle and spotted dick.

Blindfolded, Adele managed to guess a few meals like pickled eggs and cockles before even putting them in her mouth.

“I learned to cook on my own, I was on my own at 18 maybe like two months and I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money so I think I read 30 Minute Meals by good old Jamie Oliver,” Adele revealed. “That’s how I learned the basics of cooking.”

“My ideal meal, my death row meal would be a chicken nugget with a Big Mac and then fries, that’s my three course,” Adele added. “I eat it at least once a week.”

“It’s food, just because I’ve lost weight I know everything there is to know about food,” she joked. “I eat so much food still.”

Adele is getting ready to sit down Oprah for a tell all interview, including a special performance on Global’s “Adele One Night Only”.

The two-hour event will air Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Global.