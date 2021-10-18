Priyanka Chopra is getting to know the “Citadel” crew members.

On a day off of filming the upcoming spy series, which also stars “Game Of Thrones” alum Richard Madden, the actress, 39, joined her crew members on a day out scuba diving.

Chopra’s brother-in-law Frankie Jonas, husband Nick Jonas’ younger brother, was also in attendance.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Responds After ‘The Activist’ Retooled From Competition Series To Documentary Special

“There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced,” she captioned a series of photos from her day. “What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Jokingly Takes A Knife And Fork To Wife Priyanka Chopra’s Butt: ‘Perfect Sunday’

She continued, “I was very honoured that the camera crew from ‘Citadel’ let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done!”

“PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”

“Citadel” is an upcoming drama series created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video.