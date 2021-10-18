Zac Efron is giving fans a gift on his 34th birthday.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to share a hunky snap, showing off more than one good view.

In the photo, Efron is seen shirtless walking the white sandy beaches of Thailand.

“It’s my bday again? I’m gettin’ old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you,” Efron captioned the post. “I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all.”

He added, “This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome… couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much🙏😎💖.”

Efron has been busy filming season two of his Netflix series, “Down To Earth With Zac Efron”, and the upcoming film, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.