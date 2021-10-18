Kanye West will officially go as “Ye” from now on.

According to Deadline, a Los Angeles judge has approved the rapper’s petition to officially change his name to “Ye” with no middle or last name.

The docs stated he was making the change from his birth name, Kanye Omari West, for personal reasons.

RELATED: Kanye West’s First Home In The Hollywood Hills Is On Sale For Over $3 Million

Ye, 44, filed the docs in August, years after he released an eighth studio album titled Ye in June 2018. “Ye” has also been his Twitter handle for some time.

While many fans believe “Ye” is short for Kanye, the star previously told radio host Big Boy that he believes “ye” is “the most commonly used word in the Bible, and said in the Bible it means ‘you.’”

RELATED: Kanye West Is Unrecognizable Wearing Creepy Mask Out In Public In Italy

Despite the name change, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the “Heartless” wrapper in February, still uses the last name.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star even used West during her hosting gig at Global’s “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month.