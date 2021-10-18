Shanna Moakler has seemingly responded to the news her ex-Travis Baker is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

The former Miss USA posted on her Instagram stories that she is “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Moakler also shared a quote from Tupac that read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.”

This isn’t the first time that Moakler has commented on Kravis.

In May, she told TMZ, “My family’s broken because of [the Kardashian] family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.”

Barker and Moakler share children Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18. They were married from 2004-2008.

Moakler added, “So, you know, this has all started since my ex started dating a certain person.”

“I don’t care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever,” she said. “All I care about is my children, mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward in that capacity.”

On Sunday, Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer announced they were engaged after a romantic beachside proposal in Montecito.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who have been longtime friends but were first romantically linked in January.