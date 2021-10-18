Click to share this via email

Fact of the day: Jason Sudeikis’ real name isn’t actual Jason.

While chatting with “Today” on Monday, the “Ted Lasso” star explained why he doesn’t go by his birth name of Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

“My mom decided to call me Jason so we knew which one she was yelling at,” he explained, as his dad’s name is Daniel Joseph Sudeikis.

He also revealed his uncle is George Wendt who is best known as Norm on “Cheers”.

Sudeikis is getting ready to make his return to his second family– the “Saturday Night Live” family this weekend.

He will host on Oct. 23 for the first time in eight years since he was a writer and cast member on the show.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global at 11:29 p.m. ET.