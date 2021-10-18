Click to share this via email

“Grease” night on “Dancing With The Stars” started off with an appearance from the OG.

Olivia Newton-John virtually stopped by with a special message.

“I’m so thrilled and honoured that you’re celebrating Grease tonight! I know your couples have been working really hard and I can’t wait to see their performances,” she said, before passing things off to another Olivia– Olivia Jade.

The influencer then put on her best Sandy as Val Chmerkovskiy was Danny for their foxtrot set to “Summer Nights”.

Olivia wore a yellow poodle skirt and blonde wig to help her with the transformation.

“I think if Sandy and Danny were to dance the foxtrot, it would look just like that,” Len Goodman complimented.

Derek Hough agreed that Olivia was the “perfect Sandy”.

Olivia and Chmerkovskiy then got their highest score of the season with 36 out of 40.