The pros were having all the fun as they kicked off “Grease” night on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Pulling out all the stops for the opening montage, even Tyra Banks got in the fun with a little wave.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Brings Out Her Inner Sandy For ‘Grease’ Night On ‘DWTS’

Set to “Grease Is The Word”, the most memorable looks from the iconic movie were recreated including the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds.

But it wouldn’t be “Grease” without the OG Olivia Newton-John who virtually stopped by with a special message.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Shuts Down ‘Complete Rumour’ That She And ‘DWTS’ Partner Val Chmerkovskiy ‘Hooked Up’

“I’m so thrilled and honoured that you’re celebrating Grease tonight! I know your couples have been working really hard and I can’t wait to see their performances,” she said.