Amanda Kloots had some surprising help on “Dancing With The Stars” during “Grease” night.

Former teen idol Frankie Avalon joined to sing “Beauty School Dropout” while Kloots and her pro partner Alan Bersten floated across the floor for their Viennese Waltz.

For those not familiar, Avalon sang the song in the iconic movie.

“I thought that was just fantastic,” Len Goodman said. “And the icing on the cake is one of my teenage heroes, Frankie Avalon!”

“I felt like you stepped out of a dream,” Bruno Tonioli added. However, Derek Hough felt it was missing that “moment” that would have made it perfect.

Kloots almost got her perfect score, but ended up with 39 out of 40.