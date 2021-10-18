Click to share this via email

JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson were a sight to behold during “Dancing With The Stars”‘ “Grease” night.

The two nailed their foxtrot set to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)”.

“You affected my brain with the quality of the technique, you affect my heart with the artistry that you produced. It was superb,” Len Goodman praised.

“I absolutely love this partnership,” Derek Hough added. “That was a moment!”

While Carrie Ann Inaba said, “You leave me nothing to say, other than this was perfection.”

It was no surprise that the incredible dance earned Siwa the first perfect score of 40 out of 40.